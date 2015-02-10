Wine, Chocolate and Chamber Music for Valentine’s Day
Who: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Players
What: “Wine, Chocolate and Chamber Music” chamber players concert
Featuring Wendy Chen, concert pianist with the SB Chamber Orchestra Players
Sergei Prokofiev “Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34” (clarinet, string quartet and piano); Francis Poulenc “Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34” (clarinet, string quartet and piano); Cesar Franck “Piano Quintet in F minor, No. 7”
When: Tuesday, February 10, 2015
7:30 p.m.—Concert
Intermission mixer with wine and chocolate
Where: Fleischmann Auditorium, SB Museum of Natural History, 2550 Puesta Del Sol, Santa Barbara
Tickets: $60
To purchase tickets to the concert, call the Lobero Theatre box office at 805-963-0761 or visit www.lobero.com/tickets/. For more information, visit www.sbco.org or 805- 682-4711.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Players
- Starts: February 10, 2015 7:30 p.m.
- Price: $60
- Location: Fleischmann Auditorium, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2550 Puesta Del Sol in Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/tickets/
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Players