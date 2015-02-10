Calendar » Wine, Chocolate and Chamber Music for Valentine’s Day

February 10, 2015 from 7:30 p.m.

Who: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Players

What: “Wine, Chocolate and Chamber Music” chamber players concert

Featuring Wendy Chen, concert pianist with the SB Chamber Orchestra Players

Sergei Prokofiev “Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34” (clarinet, string quartet and piano); Francis Poulenc “Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34” (clarinet, string quartet and piano); Cesar Franck “Piano Quintet in F minor, No. 7”

When: Tuesday, February 10, 2015

7:30 p.m.—Concert

Intermission mixer with wine and chocolate

Where: Fleischmann Auditorium, SB Museum of Natural History, 2550 Puesta Del Sol, Santa Barbara

Tickets: $60

To purchase tickets to the concert, call the Lobero Theatre box office at 805-963-0761 or visit www.lobero.com/tickets/. For more information, visit www.sbco.org or 805- 682-4711.