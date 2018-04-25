Calendar » Wine Country Weekend

February 18, 2018 from 11am - 5:00pm

Wine Country Weekend is 4 days of wine, food and fun. Passport holders can taste at 14 of our Santa Ynez Valley winery tasting rooms over the Valentine's/President's Day holiday weekend, 2/16-2/19.

We're serving small bites on Saturday and Sunday, and participants wil receive a souvenir wine glass and a wine tote bag.

Many wine makers and owners will be on hand to share their experiences and answer your questions. They will be serving reserve and library wines.

This is the perfect way to celebrate with friends, families or that special someone.

For more information, and to purchase your weekend passport, visit www.santaynezwinecountry.com