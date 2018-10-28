Wine for Wags 2018
Spend the afternoon with DAWG at Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum. Listen to the music of Claude Hopper while enjoying light appetizers, snap some photos with SB Photobooths (dog themed or not, your choice), enjoy a Tito's Handmade Vodka signature DAWG cocktail or a cold glass of M.Special Brewing Company beer or a glass of wine, including Deep Sea Wines by Conway Family Wines And you won't want to miss an amazing meal catered by Beans BBQ And Catering (vegetarian options served as well). We will have our fantastic silent auction once again, as well as a few other surprises
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Thank you to our sponsors: Action Roofing - DAWG's Best Friend Advanced Veterinary Specialists - DAWG's Best Friend VCA Advanced Care Animal Hospital - Top Dog Ashton & Hope Construction Inc...- Top Dog La Concepcion Animal Hospital- Top Dog American Riviera Bank- Top Dog Adobe Vet - True Companion Montecito Bank & Trust True Companion Gandrud Financial Services- True Companion Community West Bank- True Companion Guarantee Mortgage Santa Barbara- True Companion Invisible Fence Brand- True Companion Silverander Communication- Furry Friend
- Starts: October 28, 2018 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Price: $50
- Location: Santa Barbara Carriage Museum
- Website: https://wineforwags2018.brownpapertickets.com/
