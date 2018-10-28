Calendar » Wine for Wags 2018

October 28, 2018 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Spend the afternoon with DAWG at Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum. Listen to the music of Claude Hopper while enjoying light appetizers, snap some photos with SB Photobooths (dog themed or not, your choice), enjoy a Tito's Handmade Vodka signature DAWG cocktail or a cold glass of M.Special Brewing Company beer or a glass of wine, including Deep Sea Wines by Conway Family Wines And you won't want to miss an amazing meal catered by Beans BBQ And Catering (vegetarian options served as well). We will have our fantastic silent auction once again, as well as a few other surprises