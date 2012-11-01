Wine Jewelry Chocolate
The CALM Auxiliary is setting the stage for their 2nd Annual Wine Jewelry Chocolate event. The event will feature over 30 local chocolatiers, wineries, and jewelers, as well as a special vintage jewelry table, made up of jewels and charms from the personal jewelry boxes of the Auxiliary members. Admission is free, and $10 for the wine tasting. A percentage of all sales will go to CALM, to support their child abuse prevention and treatment programs and services.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CALM4KidsJGPR
- Starts: November 1, 2012 3:00pm - 7:00pm
- Location: Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108