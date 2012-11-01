Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:59 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Wine Jewelry Chocolate

November 1, 2012 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm

The CALM Auxiliary is setting the stage for their 2nd Annual Wine Jewelry Chocolate event. The event will feature over 30 local chocolatiers, wineries, and jewelers, as well as a special vintage jewelry table, made up of jewels and charms from the personal jewelry boxes of the Auxiliary members. Admission is free, and $10 for the wine tasting. A percentage of all sales will go to CALM, to support their child abuse prevention and treatment programs and services.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: CALM4KidsJGPR
  • Starts: November 1, 2012 3:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Location: Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
 
 
 