Calendar » Wine Jewelry Chocolate

November 1, 2012 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm

The CALM Auxiliary is setting the stage for their 2nd Annual Wine Jewelry Chocolate event. The event will feature over 30 local chocolatiers, wineries, and jewelers, as well as a special vintage jewelry table, made up of jewels and charms from the personal jewelry boxes of the Auxiliary members. Admission is free, and $10 for the wine tasting. A percentage of all sales will go to CALM, to support their child abuse prevention and treatment programs and services.