November 6, 2013 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Join the CALM Auxiliary for their 3rd Annual Wine, Jewelry, & Chocolate evening on Wednesday, November 6th at the Montecito Country Club. Thirty unique jewelry designers will be displaying and selling their beautiful creations, along with vintage pieces donated by members of the CALM Auxiliary, several chocolatiers will offer bites of their most delicious chocolates, and The Wine Hound will be doing a selective wine pouring. Twenty percent of the jewelry and chocolate sales, and one hundred percent of the vintage jewelry and wine tasting sales will go directly to CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

Admission is free, and guests may pay $10 for wine tasting. No reservations are necessary.