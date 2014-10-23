Calendar » Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate

October 23, 2014 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm

The CALM Auxiliary is hosting their annual Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate event on Thursday, October 23, 2014 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at the Montecito Country Club, located at 920 Summit Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. Guests are invited to indulge in an evening of fashion, sips, and sweet bites to benefit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

Nearly thirty unique jewelry designers will be displaying and selling their beautiful creations, along with gently used and much adored pieces donated by members of the CALM Auxiliary. The event will also feature several chocolatiers, including the Chocolate Gallery, Jessica Foster Confections, Recipes Organic Bakery & Chocolates, Robaitailles Candies, and Tsora, who will offer delicious samples of their most decadent chocolates. Southern Wine & Spirits will be on hand to do a selective wine pouring with some of their favorite varietals.

Admission is $10, and includes wine tasting. Twenty percent of the jewelry and chocolate sales, and one hundred percent of the worn and adored jewelry and wine tasting sales will go directly to CALM. To view the list of jewelers click here.

For more information about Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate, please click here.