Wine & Love… Chocolate or Cheese?

October 16, 2015 from 5pm - 8pm

Find Your “Taste”

Are you a wine lover? Come and join Professional Matchmaker and Dating Coach Lisa Darsonval-Amador of Santa Barbara Matchmaking at Jamie Slone Wines to meet new people and find the perfect pairing through a mini ice-breaking game followed by an exclusive wine tasting experience.

On Oct 16th, from 5pm to 8pm we will have 3 one hour wine tastings at Jamie Slone Wines for both singles and couples.

Where:

Jamie Slone Wines

23 E. De La Guerra St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

805- 560- 6555

When:

Oct 16th, From 5pm – 8pm

5pm – 6pm Singles (Cheese)

6pm – 7pm Couples (Chocolate)

7pm – 8pm Singles (Chocolate)

Maximum 8 people (4 women and 4 men) each hour. So don’t wait sign up and pay now to get your spot.

Cost: $ 30 per person

Purchase Tickets by clicking this link

What You Will Get?

- Exclusive Private wine tasting experience at Jamie Slone Wines in the Reserve Room

- Special glass with the wine tasting

- High quality wine education

- Optional sampling of handcrafted cheese or yummy chocolates

- Dating tips from Lisa

When it’s over

Stay and mingle in the lounge or bar area with fabulous singles. Lisa will be around to answer any questions you may have about Matchmaking, Dating or maybe even help you make that special connection with someone there in the tasting room.