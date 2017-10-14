Calendar » Wine & Seafood Pairing

October 14, 2017 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

during the Harbor & Seafood Festival

WHERE: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (Patio), 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA

WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 2017 • 12noon - 3pm

COST: $35 (Advanced Tickets and SBMM Members) • $45 (Day-of Ticket Sales)

PURCHASE: www.SBMM.org or call 805-456-8747

FEATURED CHEFS & KITCHENS:

Industrial Eats

Corazon Cocina

Frankland’s Crab and Co.

Michael’s Catering

Bree’Osh

FEATURED WINERIES:

Kita Wines

Buttonwood Farm & Winery

Melville Winery

Flying Goat Cellars

Potek

Cambria Winery

Brander Vineyard

Riverbench Winery

Martian Ranch & Vineyard

American Riviera Bank and Coastal Housing Partnership present the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Wine & Seafood Pairing during the Harbor & Seafood Festival, on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 12noon - 3pm. In partnership with Edible Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Vintners’ Association, event attendees will experience wines of Santa Barbara County paired alongside culinary creations from Santa Barbara’s best Chefs using local, fresh-caught seafood, while enjoying live music and the scenic harbor views from the SBMM patio.

The proceeds from the Wine & Seafood Pairing benefit the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which is a 501 (c)3 non-profit. SBMM centers on interactivity, and envisions itself as a place where the public experiences our rich maritime culture right in their own backyard. The SBMM Youth Education Programs allow students to “learn by doing,” putting youth aboard a tall ship for the night or aboard a local fishing boat to experience the marine life of our channel. The Maritime Museum’s interactive exhibits allow visitors to see the channel through a working periscope, catch a marlin, and don a hardhat diving helmet.