Wine & Seafood Pairing during the Harbor and Seafood Festival

October 13, 2018 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Come to the SBMM Wine & Seafood Pairing event during the Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday October 13, 2018, from 12 noon – 3pm. Through the partnership of Edible Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Vintner’s Association, event attendees will be able to taste wines of Santa Barbara County paired with culinary creations from Santa Barbara’s best chefs using local, fresh-caught seafood, all while enjoying live music and scenic harbor views from the SBMM patio. Water provided by Water with Life Systems.