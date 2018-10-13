Wine & Seafood Pairing during the Harbor and Seafood Festival
Come to the SBMM Wine & Seafood Pairing event during the Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday October 13, 2018, from 12 noon – 3pm. Through the partnership of Edible Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Vintner’s Association, event attendees will be able to taste wines of Santa Barbara County paired with culinary creations from Santa Barbara’s best chefs using local, fresh-caught seafood, all while enjoying live music and scenic harbor views from the SBMM patio. Water provided by Water with Life Systems.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and Pacific Premier Bank
- Starts: October 13, 2018 12:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: $30 Advanced Tickets & SBMM Members; $40 Day-of Ticket Sales
- Location: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.sbmm.org/events/sbmms-wine-seafood-pairing/
