Wine Tasting Benefiting SEE International
May 14, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Join us for a wine tasting benefiting the sight restoring work of SEE International on May 14th at the Margerum Wine Company Tasting Room in downtown Santa Barbara! We hope you can join us for a lovely evening of delicious wine and tasty appetizers.
Thursday, May 14th
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Margerum Wine Company MWC32 Tasting Room 32 El Paseo (In Center Courtyard) Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Tickets are $40 - Purchase online or by calling 805-963-3303. Space is limited, buy your tickets today!
Event Details
- Website: https://donate.seeintl.org/2015-margerum