Wings, Beaks & Tails Art From Scrap Workshop with Mary Stanley

May 25, 2013 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Join a visiting Guest Artist to make a different project each week – or complete any work of art inspired by the variety of unique items you find in the art workshop. Children 6 years and up can stay and have fun while their parents go shopping at the Saturday Farmer's Market – just one block away. This is a perfect way to spend a morning – for Artists of all ages! Check our calendar for these and other programs.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap, Explore Ecology
  • Price: 8.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.ExploreEcology.org
