April 27, 2017 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

It’s all in the script! Find out how to create and deliver the perfect sales script to help you close business transactions in Winning Sales Scripts, a free one-day workshop at SBCC Career Skills Institute.

Prepare yourself with skills to get or keep the job you want and stay current with marketplace skills. Learn about the key roles in the sales process and develop a script-based sales strategy. Master the sales message delivery through face-to-face meetings, voicemail, and email. Access to any associated Lynda.com playlist for the course is included in this tuition-free program.

Learn from instructor Mariaelena Welch, who brings expertise in technical sales, project management, and enterprise consulting.

This is one of the two courses for the SBCC Career Skills Institute Sales Techniques Badge. Through this two-course process, you will develop vital sales techniques that will open career advancement opportunities in the area of sales. Explore the art of sales pitches and strategic planning. Learn how to open and close a deal. Become a better salesperson by earning the Sales Techniques Badge. Students gain access to Lynda.com video playlists selected by their instructors so class time can be spent solving real-world industry problems applying concepts learned.

Course number: PRO NC057 (CRN 63745)

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2017

Time: 8:30am-4:30pm

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 20

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: www.sbcc.edu/csi or (805) 683-8282

SBCC Career Skills Institute offers tuition-free noncredit certificate programs that encompass job training and career advancement. Courses are packaged together to comprise a certificate and digital badge to demonstrate your mastery of specific career skills. With over 25 certificates in business, design, and technology, the Career Skills Institute can help you invest in your professional development.