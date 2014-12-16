Calendar » Winston’s Royal Roost

December 16, 2014 from 7pm - 11pm

Sophisticated nightclub event with French flair in its café style seating, wine bar, dance floor, and live 4-5 piece band. Live dance music extends back over the decades. Woody DeMarco on piano, Hank Allen on bass, David Grossman on drums, plus other highly respected musicians, and visiting singers from as far away as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and even New York! Winston’s Roost is very much like a classic, hip New York nightclub. Contact Granada box office for tickets: 805-899-2222 (Tickets also available at the door)