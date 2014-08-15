Calendar » Winston’s Royal Roost: The Nightclub

August 15, 2014 from 8:00pm

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to present Winston’s Royal Roost: The Nightclub at The Granada Theatre. Doors open for cocktail hour at 7:00 pm. Live music and dancing begin at 8:00 pm.

Winston’s is a new upscale nightclub series modeled after the popular New York jazz club of the 1950s, the “Royal Roost.” The Roost takes place monthly in The Granada Theatre’s upstairs lounge and features live music, cocktails, conversation, dancing, and tons of fun. Each month, various local musicians join Winston’s Royal Roost House Band (Woody DeMarco, piano; Hank Allen, bass; David Grossman, drums) for a lively night of music and dancing.

Complimentary valet parking will be provided, as well as wine tasting featuring Clarets. General admission is $20 for the general public, and may be purchased at the door, by phone (805-899-2222), or online. There is no admission charge for Granada Theatre Society Members.