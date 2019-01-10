Calendar » Winter Adult Ceramics Class

January 10, 2019 from 6 pm - 9 pm

January: 10, 17, 24, 31

February: 7, 14, 21, 28

March: 7, 14, 21

Inspired by works of art in the Museum's permanent collection and current exhibitions, students of all skill levels are able to develop and refine both sculptural and functional techniques of ceramics through hand building, throwing, surface decoration, and glazing techniques. This course features small group instruction and individual attention for beginners, while advanced students are welcome to work independently. Drop-in classes available by appointment. Contact Rachael Krieps at [email protected] to inquire.

Suitable for beginners, the classes include both small group instruction and individual attention.

Course includes all materials, firings, and a docent-led tour of the Museum.

Registration Fee: $400 SBMA Members/$485 Non-Members