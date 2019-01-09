Winter After-School Ceramics Class
January 9, 2019 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Learn the basic techniques of sculptural and functional ceramics, including hand building and wheel throwing, in a fun and relaxed environment. Students create simple clay forms and experiment with surface decoration and glazing techniques, inspired by the exhibition "A Brilliant Spectrum: Recent Gifts of Color Photography to the Collection."
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: January 9, 2019 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
- Price: $300 Members, $350 Non-Members
- Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/node/264