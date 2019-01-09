Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 9 , 2019, 1:33 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Winter After-School Ceramics Class

January 9, 2019 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Winter After-School Ceramics Class

Learn the basic techniques of sculptural and functional ceramics, including hand building and wheel throwing, in a fun and relaxed environment. Students create simple clay forms and experiment with surface decoration and glazing techniques, inspired by the exhibition "A Brilliant Spectrum: Recent Gifts of Color Photography to the Collection."

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: January 9, 2019 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
  • Price: $300 Members, $350 Non-Members
  • Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House
  • Website: https://www.sbma.net/node/264
 
 
 