Winter After-School Multimedia Class

January 8, 2019 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Discover how color evokes mood and emotions, taking cues from works from the Museum’s collection and the photography exhibition "A Brilliant Spectrum: Recent Gifts of Color Photography to the Collection." Hand-tint your own photographs, get creative with color field painting, and express yourself with a chromatic sculpture.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Price: $300 Members, $350 Non-Members
  • Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House
  • Website: https://www.sbma.net/node/264
 
 
 