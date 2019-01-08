Winter After-School Multimedia Class
January 8, 2019 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Discover how color evokes mood and emotions, taking cues from works from the Museum’s collection and the photography exhibition "A Brilliant Spectrum: Recent Gifts of Color Photography to the Collection." Hand-tint your own photographs, get creative with color field painting, and express yourself with a chromatic sculpture.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: January 8, 2019 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
- Price: $300 Members, $350 Non-Members
- Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/node/264