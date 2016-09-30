Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 10:39 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Winter Basketball League Sign-ups

September 30, 2016 from 8:00am

Registration for the Page Youth Center’s winter basketball league is open now until October 17 at 12 Noon (October 16 at 11:59 PM for online registration). With divisions for first through eighth grade boys and girls, this reputable league offers a great way for children of all ages to experience the joys of basketball and the importance of teamwork. 

 

For more information and to register, visit www.pageyouthcenter.org, or call (805) 967-8778.

 

Date:               August 3, 2016 – October 17, 2016

Location:        Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave, Goleta CA 93110

Fee:                 $215.00

Contact:          www.pageyouthcenter.org, (805) 967-8778

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: September 30, 2016 8:00am
  • Location: Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave, Goleta CA 93110
 
 
 