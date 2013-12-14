Winter FUNderland
Celebrate the promise of the winter solstice and the joys of the holiday season!
•Create nature inspired crafts
•Take a picture with Santa Claus
•Enjoy festive holiday music
•Do some holiday shopping
•Enjoy a special planetarium show*
•Meet winter animals at the 2pm Zoo to You presentation*
•Listen to native Chumash stories with Julie Tumamait-Stenslie in the Chumash Life Hall
Featuring: Zoo to You, Georgia’s Smokehouse, and Freezer Monkey
Festival activities are included with admission (*except tickets for Planetarium & Zoo to You show)
Free admission for museum members
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
- Starts: December 14, 2013 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Price: Members free;Non-members $10/adult;$7/child
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org