Winter FUNderland

December 14, 2013 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Celebrate the promise of the winter solstice and the joys of the holiday season!

•Create nature inspired crafts

•Take a picture with Santa Claus

•Enjoy festive holiday music

•Do some holiday shopping

•Enjoy a special planetarium show*

•Meet winter animals at the 2pm Zoo to You presentation*

•Listen to native Chumash stories with Julie Tumamait-Stenslie in the Chumash Life Hall

Featuring: Zoo to You, Georgia’s Smokehouse, and Freezer Monkey

Festival activities are included with admission (*except tickets for Planetarium & Zoo to You show)

Free admission for museum members