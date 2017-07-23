Friday, March 23 , 2018, 11:37 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Winter in July at Ice in Paradise!

July 23, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Come Play in the Snow on Sundays in July at Ice in Paradise!

Experience the thrill of sliding down a snow hill, building a snowman and ice skating in the snow!

Sundays, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (during the 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm Public Session).

Regular Public Session admission and skate rental rates apply.

Go to www.iceinparadise.org or call 879-1550 for further details.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 23, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Price: $10 Skating Admission, $2.50 Skate Rental
  • Location: Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 (located off Storke Rd. next to Girsh Park)
  • Website: iceinparadise.org
 
 
 