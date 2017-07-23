Winter in July at Ice in Paradise!
July 23, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Come Play in the Snow on Sundays in July at Ice in Paradise!
Experience the thrill of sliding down a snow hill, building a snowman and ice skating in the snow!
Sundays, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (during the 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm Public Session).
Regular Public Session admission and skate rental rates apply.
Go to www.iceinparadise.org or call 879-1550 for further details.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 23, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
- Price: $10 Skating Admission, $2.50 Skate Rental
- Location: Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 (located off Storke Rd. next to Girsh Park)
- Website: iceinparadise.org