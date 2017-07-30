Calendar » Winter in July at Ice in Paradise!

July 30, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Come Play in the Snow on Sundays in July at Ice in Paradise!

Experience the thrill of sliding down a snow hill, building a snowman and ice skating in the snow!

Sundays, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (during the 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm Public Session).

Regular Public Session admission and skate rental rates apply.

Go to www.iceinparadise.org or call 879-1550 for further details.