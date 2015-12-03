Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:55 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Winter Wonderland at ZFolio

December 3, 2015 from 10:30 AM - 7:30 PM

ZFolio Santa Barbara at 1013 State Street, has created a beautiful and peaceful, winter-wonderland for your enjoyment throughout this holiday season. Come experience a lovely atmosphere, while exploring our wonderful and truly unique collection of contemporary, hand blown glass, one of a kind, designer jewelry and stunning photography. We will be featuring both Moser Glass and Paul Harrie Ornaments this month.

Open from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM daily

 

