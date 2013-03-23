Calendar » Wisdom, Love, and Trust

March 23, 2013 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

This short half-day workshop will combine teachings and meditations to examine how to use wisdom to open our heart in a profoundly beneficial and joyful way. You’ll receive practical advice and meditations that will change the way you view yourself and others. Please join American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo for an inspiring morning.