Wish Night 2017

March 3, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties will be hosting their 8th Annual Wish Night gala celebrating the power of a wish to inspire hope, strength and joy to courageous children battling life-threatening medical conditions. This year’s event will be held 6-9:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Hyatt Regency in Westlake Village, and will honor community partner of the year, Meredith Garofalo/KEYT News Channel 3, and healthcare professional of the year, Francisco Bracho, M.D. Philanthropist and reality TV show personality (ABC’s The Bachelor) Andrew Firestone will serve as master of ceremonies.

A special program highlight is the opportunity for guests to personally help make wishes come true through Fund-A-Wish. The evening also features heartfelt wish stories, a plated dinner, a wine wall, live music and silent and live auctions.

Last year Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties granted over 90 wishes for local children throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. This year’s goal is 100 wishes. For tickets and/or sponsorship information, visit http://tri-counties.wish.org/, email [email protected] or call the Wish Center at (805) 826-1178.