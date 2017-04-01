Calendar » “With A Song In My Heart” Great American Song Book Concert

April 1, 2017 from 2:00pm - 3:40pm

An elegant concert celebrating the rich and memorable music of The Great American Song Book at the beautiful Marjorie Luke Theatre Saturday April 1st 2017 at 2pm. This is the fifth annual benefit for the non-profit Center For Successful Aging, produced by Rod Lathim.

The concert will feature nine of Santa Barbara’s finest professional musicians and vocalists including Tom Buckner on alto/soprano sax, vocalists Kimberly Ford and Luca Ellis, pianist and vocalist George Friedenthal, guitarist and vocalist Jackson Gillies, guitarist Chris Judge, drummer Tom Lackner, and bassist Randy Tico. Legendary and beloved south coast pianist Gil Rosas will be honored for his 65-year career and will also join this impressive group of performers.

Rarely does a group of pros like this get together to play for the public. It promises to be a very memorable event!

Tickets are now available by calling 800 838-3006 or at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2721303.