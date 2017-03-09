Calendar » Within the Minds of Submariners: A Cold War Saga Beneath the Pacific on the SPY SUB

March 9, 2017 from 7:00pm

Lecture presented by Roger C. Dunham, M.D.

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7 pm

Members only Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: Free (SBMM members), $10 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Silvio Di Loreto and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture

Roger C. Dunham, M.D. served as a nuclear reactor operator aboard a spy submarine for several years, conducting espionage against the Soviet Union during the Cold War. In early 1968, the Soviet Navy experienced a disaster at sea on their missile-carrying submarine, code-named the PL-751, killing 99 sailors, and leading to an urgent and top secret mission for the American submarine crew to find the destroyed vessel in the great depths of the Pacific Ocean. This was a mission never acknowledged by the U.S. Department of Defense or any other United States government body. Cruising through waters deep beneath the searching ships of the Soviet Union, the nuclear submarine hunt was so classified that even the men on the vessel were never told of the destination. The exploits of the sailors and their remarkable commanding officer, enduring near-tragedies and nearly-impossible challenges below the Pacific, are described in the book SPY SUB by the author, who also provides his own personal experiences under the tightest secrecy ever required for a submarine mission. The challenges are described in personal detail, and the final outcome, bringing critical Cold War information to the President of the United States, is a saga like none in the annals of submarine exploits.

Dr. Dunham will take you into the minds of three sailors aboard the submarine, describing the psychiatric and near-death experiences during this search, and providing additional information about the sacrifices of the sailors as well as the consequences for the United States in the Cold War.

Following his years of service on the submarine USS Halibut, Dr. Dunham completed premedical studies at the University of Southern California, and attended the UCLA School of Medicine where he received his doctorate degree. After his one-year medicine internship at USC/LA County Medical Center, he completed another two years of residency training at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena and became a board certified Internal Medicine physician. He met his wife, Keiko, while he was in the Navy in Hawaii, they married a year later, they have a daughter and son living in Southern California, and they have just celebrated their 48th anniversary. He is a pilot and has flown many Angel Flight missions during the past several years; also, he has been an active member of the riding group Ranchero Visitadores for about thirty years. Dr. Dunham has published two books, FINAL DIAGNOSIS, and SPY SUB (which was republished last year by the Naval Institute Press). Two more books, SURVIVING MORTALITY and ROGUE CAPTAIN are under consideration by several publishing houses through his literary agent in Connecticut and should be available within the next year. He recently retired after 40 years of medical practice and he currently lives with his wife in Santa Barbara.