WITI Santa Barbara: The Power of Personal Branding In Professional Success

July 30, 2013 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

On July 30, Lorrie Thomas Ross, MA talks about the critical need to manage your personal brand to boost professional success. Branding is not just for big business. Establishing a personal brand in today's digitally influenced culture is a must whether you work for an organization, for yourself or are looking to start or shift a career path. Lorrie will share success stories that have put professionals on the map, present a success framework for personal branding as well as share specific action items that you can put to work to get momentum moving.