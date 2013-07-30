WITI Santa Barbara: The Power of Personal Branding In Professional Success
On July 30, Lorrie Thomas Ross, MA talks about the critical need to manage your personal brand to boost professional success. Branding is not just for big business. Establishing a personal brand in today's digitally influenced culture is a must whether you work for an organization, for yourself or are looking to start or shift a career path. Lorrie will share success stories that have put professionals on the map, present a success framework for personal branding as well as share specific action items that you can put to work to get momentum moving.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: WITI Santa Barbara Regional Network
- Starts: July 30, 2013 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Price: $15 for WITI members; $25 for nonmembers
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, Main Library, 40 E Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.witi.com/santabarbara/meeting.php?id=2807
- Sponsors: WITI Santa Barbara Regional Network