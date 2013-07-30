Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

WITI Santa Barbara: The Power of Personal Branding In Professional Success

July 30, 2013 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

On July 30, Lorrie Thomas Ross, MA talks about the critical need to manage your personal brand to boost professional success. Branding is not just for big business. Establishing a personal brand in today's digitally influenced culture is a must whether you work for an organization, for yourself or are looking to start or shift a career path. Lorrie will share success stories that have put professionals on the map, present a success framework for personal branding as well as share specific action items that you can put to work to get momentum moving.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: WITI Santa Barbara Regional Network
  • Starts: July 30, 2013 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Price: $15 for WITI members; $25 for nonmembers
  • Location: Faulkner Gallery, Main Library, 40 E Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.witi.com/santabarbara/meeting.php?id=2807
  • Sponsors: WITI Santa Barbara Regional Network
 
 
 