Calendar » WITI & WEV Holiday Boutique and Fabulous Networking!

December 3, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Our holiday event is a spectacular synergy of Women in Technology International and Women’s Economic Ventures. Enjoy fantastic food, vivacious vendors from WEV’s women owned businesses and an opportunity to network with like minded individuals.



Guests will have the opportunity to peruse wares from various WEV client businesses perfect for the holiday season! WEV client businesses featured at the event include:Amy DiGregorio Jewelry, Kama Sutra Closet and Lingeria, C’est Cheese, Isabella Gourmet Goods, Burnish Imports, Carlyle Salon, Earl’s Gone Wild and Love Bites Raw Confections.



The event is sponsored by Cox.

For more detail, please contact [email protected] or visithttp://www.witi.com/santabarbara/meeting.php?id=2851

Register here http://www.witi.com/regforms/chapter_meeting_registration_form.php?id=2851