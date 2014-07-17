Calendar » Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light - Exhibit Opening

July 17, 2014 from 5:30pm

with Lecture by Willard Thompson

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, July 17, 2014

Reception 5:30 – 7:00 pm; Lecture 7:00 pm

Cost: Free to the Public

Register at www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

Sponsored by June G. Outhwaite Charitable Trust and the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum celebrates the opening of its new exhibit Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light. The opening reception will include a lecture by Willard Thompson about the women who tended the lights on the California coast from 1856 to the start of the 20th century. One was a socialite and another a successful naturalist; One an admiral’s daughter and another a helpless eye witness to the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire. And one –Julia F. Williams – stayed steadfastly at her post protecting ships coming and going from Santa Barbara for 40 years while the town transitioned from a small enclave of adobe houses to a thriving Victorian American City. Thompson is a member of the Museum’s board of directors and the author of Keepers of the Light, The History of the Point Conception Lighthouse and other books.

Willard Thompson is an award-winning writer, lecturer and historian living in Montecito, California with his wife Jo. His two novels of historical fiction, Dream Helper and Delfina’s Gold, are part of his Chronicles of California trilogy. The Independent Publishers 2009 Book Awards selected Dream Helper for a gold medal as the best fiction in the Western/Pacific Region.

He also wrote the Noticias, Montecito Adobes and the Settlers who Built Them, for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. Other published non-fiction include: Walter Vail — Empire Builder; The Last Cattle Drive; Dividing the Waters; and Running the Big Ditch, an account of a commercial raft running the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

Thompson is currently president of the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. He is a native of Manhasset, New York and a graduate of Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.