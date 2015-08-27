Calendar » Women and Entrepreneurship in the Conejo Valley!

August 27, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

This event will feature two presentations from the following women:

Katherine Wertheim, a Certified Fund Raising Executive and WEV client, is an expert in teaching people how to ask for money and get it. She has raised millions of dollars for dozens of organizations and has taught fundraising to thousands of people all over the world. She is one of only 242 Master Trainers with the Association of Fundraising Professionals in the world. She will share her entrepreneurial journey and how WEV has supported her through the growth of her business. www.werth-it.com

Additionally, Marsha Bailey, WEV’s Founder/CEO, will share the history and vision of the organization and the impact the organization has had on our local community.

For More Information:

Veronica Guerrero

[email protected]

805-493-3704

To RSVP: https://clusom.wufoo.com/forms/women-and-entrepreneurship-in-the-conejo-valley/

Also, feel free to bring a friend who may be interested in this unique organization.