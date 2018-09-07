Calendar » Women Forward: 2 Plays

September 7, 2018 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

DramaDogs, a Theater Company and DogStar Theater Company are in collaboration; co-creating an innovative project which highlights women in roles regarding choice, introspection and transformation; women who play their significant part in the humanity of the world.

Partnering with local women-owned and operated businesses, these two theater companies bring you two weekends of "WOMEN FORWARD: 2 Plays".

DogStar Theater presents Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning "Three Tall Women", and DramaDogs presents Peter Shaffer's acclaimed comedy "Lettice and Lovage".

IMPORTANT: If you would like to purchase tickets to both shows please contact the box office for the discounted price, it is not available online.

Three Tall Women

TIMES: Friday, September 7 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, September 8 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, September 9 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Tuesday, September 11 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Thursday, September 13 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, September 15 at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $28 general, $23 students and veterans

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

Lettice and Lovage

TIMES: Saturday, September 8 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, September 9 at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Wednesday, September 12 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Friday, September 14 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Saturday, September 15 at 7:30 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, September 16 at 2:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $28 general, $23 students and veterans

