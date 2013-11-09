Calendar » Women & Leadership Certificate Program

November 9, 2013 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Women & Leadership Certificate Program

Upcoming Women & Leadership Certificate Program Information Session:

Saturday, November 9th — 11:00am-12:00pm

Come learn about how to empower your success with AUSB’s new 10-month, low-residency Women & Leadership Certificate Program! This program will integrate the study of leadership and gender within Antioch University’s unique educational model that combines applied and experiential learning, centered around the following:

• Study Values-Based Leadership in professional & community contexts

• Learn valuable strategic communication & problem-solving techniques

• Design & execute an Experiential Leadership Project in your field

Staff and faculty will present an overview of AUSB’s values and how this program is specifically designed to develop empowered women who are prepared to succeed in important and meaningful leadership roles within political/public sector, business, and non-proﬁt venues.

The Early Action Deadline for priority admission and scholarship consideration is November 20, 2013. Applications are reviewed on an on-going basis, now through December 2, 2013 (Final Application Deadline).

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at 805.962.8179 ext. 5113 or [email protected].