April 13, 2015 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Get ready to be inspired as Girls Inc. of Carpinteria hosts its annual “Women of Inspiration” luncheon, with featured speaker Saran Kaba Jones, a powerful woman and international leader. As the founder of FACE Africa, Saran has made it her mission to strengthen water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure and services in rural communities in Liberia. Her dedicated work has saved thousands of lives and encouraged economic growth in her native country, while helping to improve the educational development of children – in particular girls.

The fundraiser luncheon will also recognize local women in our community who have proven to be outstanding role models. Girls Inc. participants Ana Delgado and Arianna Lopez will present awards to the 2015 honorees: Michelle Apodaca (Deckers Brands), Jennifer Freed and Rendy Freedman (AHA!), and Donna Jordan.

All proceeds will support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold,

For tickets or more information, visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/women-of-inspiration or contact Ericka at (805) 684-6364 or [email protected]