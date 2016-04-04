Calendar » Women of Inspiration Luncheon

April 4, 2016 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria hosts its annual “Women of Inspiration” luncheon, featuring Inspirational Speaker Arlene Samen, the founder of One HEART World-Wide. A nurse practitioner in maternal fetal medicine for 30+ years, Arlene’s life changed when His Holiness the Dalai Lama enlisted her aid to help women in Tibet. She left behind her clinical practice to dedicate her life to serving pregnant women living in the most vulnerable conditions in the most remote places in the world. Her life-saving model for decreasing maternal and newborn mortality has reached over half a million people and created a safe environment for more than 50,000 deliveries around the globe.

The fundraiser luncheon will also recognize three local women in our community who have proven to be outstanding role models with the Women of Inspiration 2016 Awards: Geri Ann Carty, Patsy Hicks (Santa Barbara Museum of Art), and Natalie Orfalea (Orfalea Foundation).

All proceeds will support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

For tickets or more information, visit girlsinc-carp.org or contact Ericka at (805) 684-6364 or [email protected]