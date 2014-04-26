Calendar » Women’s Economic Agenda Forum

April 26, 2014 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 26th, Congresswoman Lois Capps (CA-24) will host a free panel discussion and open community forum on the Women’s Economic Agenda at Santa Barbara City College’s Wake Center, 300 North Turnpike Avenue. You can RSVP here.

Women in Santa Barbara County only earn 81 cents for every dollar men earn and less than one-third of elected officials in Santa Barbara County are women. In Santa Barbara County alone, 10.6 percent of employed women have incomes below the poverty line, while only 7.4 percent of employed men do. The panel will focus on what can be done to narrow these gender inequities, and how improved economic opportunity for women leads to stronger families and communities. Additionally, the panel will focus on the unique circumstances affecting working women on the Central Coast, expanding opportunities for girls and women, and The Shriver Report: A Woman’s Nation Pushes Back from the Brink report.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Lori Gaskin, President of Santa Barbara City College. The panelists include Danielle J. Swiontek, SBCC Department of History Chair, Catherine Brozowski, the Vice President of the Orfalea Foundation and Marsha Bailey, the CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures.

"We know that when women succeed, America succeeds,” Capps said. “And while we have taken enormous strides toward equality for women, there remains work to be done. We must empower women to be leaders in our community – in our classrooms, in our homes, in politics, and in our businesses. I am looking forward to hearing what this group of women leaders have to say at this exciting event.”