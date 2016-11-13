Calendar » Women’s Economic Forum and Luncheon

November 13, 2016 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

Santa Barbara's premiere women's awards program will acknowledge women—from Santa Barbara, the U.S., and the world—who have been awarded The American Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (ARWEY) Awards. The awards will take place at a celebratory luncheon at Bacara Resort & Spa Sun., Nov. 13, at 11:30 a.m. The ARWEY Awards is part of the weekend-long Women's Economic Forum where the year's topic is the Global Garden; a discussion of women and our role in leadership, technology, innovation and creativity in the changing global marketplace. WEF runs November 12 through 14.

The ARWEY Awards is a powerful gathering and celebration of women who have not only achieved success in business or the community but have ‘paid it forward' in some way,” says ARWEY founder and executive director Tia Walker. “Each nominee is a community builder, whether through her business, or as a social entrepreneur, or leader who has brought others together for the betterment of the community.” Past winners have included Oprah Winfrey and Geena Davis.





The luncheon panel on “Cultivating The Global Garden” will offer insights from such distinguished leaders as, Marilyn Tam, formerly CEO of Aveda, Reebok Apparel & VP of Nike, Katie Hendricks, evolutionary catalyst and contextual disruptor at the Hendricks Institute, Gloria Feldt, Former Planned Parenthood pioneer for 30 years and Founder of Take the lead and others.





For more information about The American Riviera Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Awards and the Women Economic Forum women's gathering, please visit www.arweyawards.com and http://www.wef.org.in/, and https://squareup.com/store/USWEF2016/ for tickets



