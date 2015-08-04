Calendar » Women’s Economic Ventures Free Advanced Spanish Self-Employment Training Orientation

August 4, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Have you always wanted to run your own business, but don’t know where to start? Or do you already own your own business and want to expand? Learn how to make those dreams a reality with Women’s Economic Ventures’ (WEV) advanced Spanish Self-Employment Training (SSET) course. WEV is holding free, informational orientation sessions facilitated by Spanish Program Coordinator Guillermo Chavez in North Santa Barbara County to go over class details and determine readiness for the course beginning on August 18th. Orientation or meeting with Chavez is required to enroll.

WEV’s 14- week advanced Spanish Self-Employment Training course provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. The program provides week-by-week training on topics including finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping, and how to write a business plan. Participants leave the course with a complete business plan including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan, and a core network to help sustain the business.

WEV is a nationally recognized, local non-profit that provides business training, small business loans, and many other resources. Since 1991, WEV has served over 12,000 clients, made over $3.5 million in microloans, and helped start or sustain an estimated 3,000 businesses supporting more than 4,000 local jobs

Location is subject to change. To find out more information or to register for the orientation, call (805) 456-2319 or visit the website at http://www.wevonline.org/orientaciones/article/745.