Women's Economic Ventures Free Self-Employment Training Orientation

May 6, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Have you always wanted to run your own business, but don’t know where to start? Or do you already own your own business and want to expand? Learn how to make those dreams a reality with Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Women’s Business Center. WEV is holding free, 1-hour informational orientation sessions in Santa Barbara County to help determine your readiness for the Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in September. Orientation is required to enroll.

WEV’s Women’s Business Center offers a comprehensive 14 week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training (SET) program that is targeted to women (also serves men), and provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. Participants leave the course with a complete business plan including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan, and a core network to help sustain the business. The program is offered in both English and Spanish, and provides week-by-week training on topics including finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping, and how to write a business plan. After the 14 week course, WEV SET graduates emerge with the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business.

WEV is a nationally recognized, local non-profit that provides business training, small business loans, and many other resources. Since 1991, WEV has served over 12,000 clients, made over $3.5 million in microloans, and helped start or sustain an estimated 3,000 businesses supporting more than 4,000 local jobs.

Location is subject to change. To find out more information or to register for the orientation, call (805) 456-2342 or visit the website at http://www.wevonline.org/orientations.