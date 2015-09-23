Calendar » Women’s Economic Ventures Free Self-Employment Training Orientation

September 23, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Have you wanted to run your own business, but don’t know where to start? Or do you already own a business and want to expand? Learn how to make those dreams a reality with Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Women’s Business Center. WEV is a holding a free, 1-hour informational session facilitated by Program Coordinator Claire Anderson in Santa Barbara County to help determine readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course. Orientation is required to enroll.

Self-Employment Training (SET)

WEV’s Women’s Business Center offers a comprehensive 14 week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training (SET) program for women and men who want to start a business. The program is offered in both English and Spanish, and provides week-by-week training on topics including finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, and record keeping. After the 14 week course, WEV SET graduates emerge with a completed business plan and the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business.

WEV is a nationally recognized, local non-profit that provides business training, small business loans, and many other resources. Since 1991, WEV has served over 12,000 clients, made over $3.5 million in microloans, and helped start or sustain an estimated 3,000 businesses supporting more than 4,000 local jobs.

Location is subject to change. To find out more information or to register for the orientation, call (805) 456-2342 or visit the website at http://wevonline.org/orientations