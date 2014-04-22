Calendar » Women’s Economic Ventures Free Self-Employment Training Orientation in Santa Barbara County

April 22, 2014 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Women’s Business Center is holding free, 1-hour informational orientation sessions in Santa Barbara County to help you determine your readiness for one of WEV’s business courses. Orientation is required to enroll in select courses such as the Self-Employment Training (SET) program. WEV is a nationally recognized, local non-profit that provides business training, small business loans, and many other resources.

Self-Employment Training (SET)

WEV’s Women’s Business Center offers a comprehensive 14 week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training (SET) program that is targeted to women (also serves men), and provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. Participants leave the course with a complete business plan including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan, and a core network to help sustain the business. The program is offered in both English and Spanish, and provides week-by-week training on topics including finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping, and how to write a business plan. After the 14 week course, WEV SET graduates emerge with the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business.

Since 1991, WEV has helped to create or expand over 2,000 businesses, creating or retaining over 3,000 local jobs.

Location is subject to change. To find out more information or to register for the orientation, call (805) 965-6073 or visit the website at www.wevonline.org/set-orientations.