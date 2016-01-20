Calendar » Women’s Economic Ventures Free Self-Employment Training Orientation in Santa Barbara County

January 20, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Have you wanted to run your own business, but don’t know where to start? Or do you already own a business and want to expand? Learn how to make those dreams a reality with Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV). WEV provides business training to women and who want to start or expand an existing business.

WEV is holding free, 1-hour informational sessions for their English course in Santa Barbara County. Orientations will cover class details and help you determine readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in February. (SET courses are offered in English and Spanish in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.)

Orientations are offered throughout the year and are required to enroll. Location will be given at RSVP.

Self-Employment Training (SET)

WEV’s Women’s Business Center offers a comprehensive 14 week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training (SET) program for women and men who want to start or grow a business. Programs are offered in both English and Spanish in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, and provide week-by-week training on topics including finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, and record keeping. After the 14 week course, WEV SET graduates emerge with a completed business plan and the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business.

WEV is a nationally recognized, local non-profit that provides business training, small business loans, and many other resources. Since 1991, WEV has served over 12,000 clients, made over $3.5 million in microloans, and helped start or sustain an estimated 3,000 businesses supporting more than 4,000 local jobs.

Orientation location is subject to change. To find out more information or to register for the orientation, call (805) 456-2342 or visit the website at http://wevonline.org/orientations. For more information about our Spanish programs contact 805-456-2319.