Women's Economic Ventures Santa Maria Open House

March 18, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Join Women’s Economic Ventures in celebrating WEV’s new office and new Program Coordinator, Guillermo Chavez, in Santa Maria. Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about WEV and its upcoming Business Training course in Santa Maria, and connect with successful local WEV clients. Refreshments will be provided from WEV clients Gelacio Lopez, owner of Taqueria Guerrero, and Aureliano Lopez, owner of Tacos El Tizon.

WEV offers Basic and Advanced Business Training courses in Spanish, designed as an introduction to help you determine if you are ready to start your business, or for people who have a clear idea of a new business or are already in business.

For more information, call (805) 456-2356 or visit http://wevonline.org/capacitacion/article/647