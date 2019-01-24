Calendar » Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Program Orientation

January 24, 2019 from 6:00 Pm - 7:00 PM

Free 1-hour orientation for those ready to become an entrepreneur, or expand their existing small business. At orientation, our representatives can help determine if your training courses, or another program is the best fit. Our business training classes are offered in English and Spanish throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Free orientations are held throughout the year and required for enrollment in a training program. Free, but registration is required. Orientation locations are subject to change. For more information, and to register for an upcoming one, visit www.wevonline.org/orientations.