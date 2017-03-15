Calendar » Women’s Economic Ventures(WEV) Program Orientation

March 15, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Are you ready to become an entrepreneur, or expand your existing small business? Afraid to “go it alone,” or unsure how to proceed? WEV’s 14-week Self-Employment Training (SET) course guides you in taking the next step, while building a network of contacts and community for your business. Attend a free 1-hour orientation, where you’ll meet a WEV representative that will help you determine if SET or another WEV program is right for you!