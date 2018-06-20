Calendar » Women’s Economic Ventures(WEV) Program Orientation

June 20, 2018 from 12pm - 1pm

Are you ready to become an entrepreneur, or expand your existing small business? Afraid to “go it alone,” or unsure how to proceed? WEV’s training programs guide you in taking the next step. Attend a free 1-hour orientation, where you’ll meet a WEV representative who will help you determine if SET, Explore, or another WEV program is right for you!