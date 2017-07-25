Calendar » Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Program Orientation

July 25, 2017 from 12 PM - 1 PM

Are you ready to become an entrepreneur, or expand your existing small business? Afraid to “go it alone,” or unsure how to proceed? WEV’s training programs guide you in taking the next step. Attend a free 1-hour orientation, where you’ll meet a WEV representative that will help you determine if SET, Explore, or another WEV program is right for you!