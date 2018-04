Calendar » Women’s Empowerment Luncheon

February 7, 2018 from noon - 2:00pm

A Women's Empowerment Luncheon Celebrating the Year of the Woman – How to Do Business is planned for noon to 2 p.m. March 7 at the Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St., Santa Barbara.

The luncheon is the day before International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8 to commemorate the movement for women's rights.

Panelists include: Diana Pereira, Impact Hub Santa Barbara co-founder; Chrystal Clifton, female leadership coach and founder of Chrystalize Success; Jenny Shatzle, founder of Jenny Shatzle Fitness; and Kymberlee Weil, founder of Strategic Samurai.

Admission cost is $35 for Impact Hub members and $45 for non-members. To register, see https://impacthubsbnetwork.spaces.nexudus.com/en/events/tickets/559531979/womens-empowerment-luncheon?utm_campaign=Weekly%20Event%20Blast%20Emails&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_tcASEgDa2LDRyW66YXCGY3fEWJrjaqAbCKgYOeBrxkhz4Wsg0giuV5pnEm9IKz_G0wVNhkNgutMSJgz8Ca2UVGSxi9u5L5Ayn-Pmn04HTcWpTOk8&_hsmi=60947272&utm_content=60947272&utm_source=hs_email&hsCtaTracking=bfab90bc-256b-4f11-9a24-0874d3dfa73e%7C17de2993-19f5-4ae3-b81a-b9ea1a60f14a