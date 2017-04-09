Friday, March 23 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Fashion Fling

April 9, 2017 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Women's Fashion Fling!

Women’s clothing sale on Sunday, April 9, 10:00 – 1:00 at the Unitarian Society, Jefferson Hall 1535 Santa Barbara St.

LOTS of gently-used clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories of all sizes and styles at thrift store prices. 

All proceeds benefit the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: April 9, 2017 10:00am - 1:00pm
  • Location: 1535 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA
  • Sponsors: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 