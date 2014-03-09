Calendar » Women’s Festival 2014

March 9, 2014 from 10:30am - 1:30pm

The 7th Annual Women’s Festival is March 7-9 2014, with the theme Tech, Talk, and Trade. This year, speakers and panelists will discuss how women are applying changing technology to business and to life, the art of conversation, and how to find a balance with professional and philanthropic responsibilities.

Friday kicks off the event with a VIP Reception with Presentations and Gutsy Gal Inspire Me® Award Ceremony. Saturday will offer TEDx-like talks discussing PR and Marketing, Communication, Empowerment, Gutsy Gals Inspire Me® and innovative round table discussions, among other topics. Sunday wraps up the Festival with a brunch reception, Power Up at the Power House.

Some of our headliners and presenters include: Kelly Le Brock, author, actress, and health activist, Mary O’Hara Devereaux, Ph.D. CEO Advisor and Innovation & Strategy Expert, Lindsey Mask, founder and Executive Director of Ladies America, and Betty LaMarr, founder and CEO of EmpowerHer Institute.

LeBrock will also be receiving a Gutsy Gals Inspire Me® Award during a special presentation.

The festival takes place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on March 7th and 8th. An exclusive “Power Up at the Power House” event for ticket holders takes place at a private Montecito estate on March 9th.

The festival also includes a large expo of booths featuring entertainers and artists. The Women’s Festival, aims to further boost the importance of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th) by addressing crucial issues facing women today.

Tickets are available for all or part of the festival.

Access to all Events, from VIP Reception to Power Up at the Power House = $350

Power up at the Power House = $300

Weekend Ticket to VIP reception and Saturday Presentations = $79

One Day General Admission (Friday or Saturday) = $35

Access to Expo Only (exhibitors and performances) = $5

Tickets are available at www.WomensFestivals.org.