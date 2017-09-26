Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Site Visit Kick-Off
September 26, 2017 from 5:0 pm - 7:00pm
This annual Site Visit Kick-Off features progress reorts from the eight nonprofits who received $485,000 in Women's fund grants last spring. Come learn more about the volunteer-led organization and the nonprofits who are changing lives in our community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Women's Fund of Santa Barbara
- Price: $25
- Location: The Fess Parker
- Website: https//www.womensfundsb.org
