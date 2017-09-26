Friday, March 23 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Site Visit Kick-Off

September 26, 2017 from 5:0 pm - 7:00pm

This annual Site Visit Kick-Off features progress reorts from the eight nonprofits who received $485,000 in Women's fund grants last spring. Come learn more about the volunteer-led organization and the nonprofits who are changing lives in our community.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Women's Fund of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: September 26, 2017 5:0 pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: $25
  • Location: The Fess Parker
  • Website: https//www.womensfundsb.org
  • Sponsors: Women's Fund of Santa Barbara
 
 
 